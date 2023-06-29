Rahul Gandhi's convoy stopped by Indian police in Manipur, teargas fired

Gandhi was travelling to Churachandpur district, one of the worst affected areas in the violence, when security forces stopped his convoy at Bishnupur, about 20 kms from the capital Imphal, citing security fears.

Teargas shells were then fired to disperse a crowd that had started gathering in the area.

"Seeing the ground situation, we stopped him from moving forward and advised him to travel to Churachandpur via helicopter," Bishnupur police chief Heisnam Balram Singh told Reuters TV partner ANI.

"There is a possibility of a grenade attack along the highway through which Rahul Gandhi is moving. Keeping his security and safety in mind, we've not allowed him."