    বাংলা

    At least 40 killed in Nepal's worst air crash in nearly five years

    The crash is Nepal's deadliest since March 2018, when a US-Bangla flight from Dhaka crashed on landing in Kathmandu

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Jan 2023, 06:46 AM
    Updated : 15 Jan 2023, 06:46 AM

    At least 40 people were killed on Sunday when a domestic flight crashed in Pokhara in Nepal, a Nepal aviation authority official said, in the small Himalayan country's worst crash in nearly five years.

    Hundreds of rescue workers continued to scour the hillside site where the plane of domestic carrier Yeti Airlines, flying from the capital Kathmandu, went down.

    "Rescue operations are on," said Jagannath Niroula, spokesman for Nepal civil aviation authority. "Weather was clear."

    Local television showed thick black smoke billowing from the crash site as rescue workers and crowds of people gathered around the wreckage of the aircraft.

    The crash is Nepal's deadliest since March 2018, when a US-Bangla Dash 8 turboprop flight from Dhaka crashed on landing in Kathmandu, killing 51 of the 71 people on board, according to Aviation Safety Network.

    There were 72 people on the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Yeti on Sunday, including two infants and four crew members, said airline spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula.

    The plane had five Indians, four Russians, one Irish, two South Korean, one Australian, one French and one Argentinian national onboard, a Nepal airport official said.

    The plane was 15 years old, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24.

    The ATR72 is a widely used twin-engine turboprop plane manufactured by a joint venture of Airbus and Italy's Leonardo. Yeti Airlines has a fleet of six ATR72-500 planes, according to its website.

    Air accidents are not uncommon in Nepal, home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, including Everest, as the weather can change suddenly and make for hazardous conditions.

    Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called an emergency cabinet meeting after the plane crash, a government statement said.

    RELATED STORIES
    A policeman sits as he guards an empty bank during a 48-hour long bank strike, in Chandigarh, India, May 31, 2018.
    India lets banks use face recognition, iris scan for some transactions
    The new measures can be used to verify identities of individuals making deposits and withdrawals exceeding 2 million rupees in a financial year
    India's main opposition, Indian National Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi walks with the crowd during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India Rally) in Punjab, India, Jan 14, 2022.
    Congress MP dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's march
    Santokh Singh Chaudhary, the MP from Punjab's Jalandhar, was 76 years old
    An aerial view shows Dhauliganga river flowing in Chamoli district, in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Feb 12, 2021.
    Sinking Himalayan town puts spotlight on India's hydropower rush
    Environmentalists say India should rethink plans to build more new plants in mountain areas due to the displacement of many people
    An Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer patrols on an empty street during a lockdown on the first anniversary of the revocation of Kashmir's autonomy, in Srinagar Aug 5, 2020.
    India revives network of village guards in Kashmir
    The nation is also arming some guards with automatic rifles after a militant attack in the disputed region killed seven civilians earlier in January

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher