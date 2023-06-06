India train crash: Family hopes DNA test will help claim for body

Mohammed Imam Ul Haq has been struggling to find his missing brother and to claim his nephew's body from the many corpses lying in city hospitals following India's worst train accident in two decades on Friday.

Haq's brother and two nephews were on the Coromandel Express, one of the three trains that crashed into each other in the Balasore district of the eastern state of Odisha. The incident left 275 people dead and more than 1,200 injured.

For Haq, from the eastern state of Bihar, the tragedy is two-fold. As his brother remains missing, a body he says is that of his 12-year-old nephew is also being claimed by another family.