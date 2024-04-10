India's BJP members detained amid protest seeking Delhi leader's resignation

Several members of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were detained on Wednesday as they protested seeking the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been arrested in a corruption case.

The protest in the capital New Delhi prompted police efforts to disperse the crowd using water cannons and came a day after the Delhi High Court dismissed a plea challenging Kejriwal's arrest, saying his detention was justified.

Kejriwal, a key opposition leader, was arrested by the financial crime-fighting agency last month on allegations of corruption relating to Delhi's liquor policy, ahead of general elections beginning on Apr 19 in which Modi is seeking a third term.