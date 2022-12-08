    বাংলা

    Hide your pin number: India ATM now dispenses gold coins

    On a recent evening, several customers in Hyderabad lined up to buy gold coins, inserting their credit cards into an ATM machine and then choosing the weight of coin

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Dec 2022, 12:49 PM
    Updated : 8 Dec 2022, 12:49 PM

    From the outside, it looks just like a regular cash dispenser, but this is India's first ever "gold ATM", delivering gold coins at the click of a button in a country where gold is often seen as a safe and preferred investment.

    Set up in the south Indian city of Hyderabad, the gold ATM is the brainchild of GoldSikka and dispenses gold coins that weigh anywhere between 0.5 and 100 grams.

    A 100-gram coin is worth around $7,000, making the need to hide your pin number from whoever's waiting in line behind you even more urgent.

    "Instead of going to jewellery showrooms, they (customers) can come here directly and they can get the coins here," GoldSikka Vice President Pratap, who only gave his first name, said.

    India is the world's second-biggest gold consumer. Two-thirds of India's gold demand usually comes from rural areas, where jewellery is a traditional store of wealth.

    The gold ATM, which began operations on Saturday, can store up to 5 kg of gold.

    On a recent evening, several customers lined up to buy gold coins, inserting their credit cards into the machine and then choosing the weight of coin.

    "The entire transaction took less than a minute. So, one whoever goes for investment, I think this is the best way to take gold," one customer said.

    RELATED STORIES
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to his supporters as he arrives to cast his vote during the second and last phase of Gujarat state assembly elections in Ahmedabad, India, Dec 5, 2022.
    Modi's party set for landslide win in Gujarat election
    The success is a big boost to the Hindu nationalist party BJP ahead of general elections due in 2024
    Representational image: Mass lightning bolts light up night skies by Daggett airport from monsoon storms passing over the high deserts early Wednesday, north of Barstow, California, July 1, 2015.
    Lightning kills 907 in India in 2022
    India saw a big jump in extreme weather events this year and related deaths rose to their highest in three years
    Chineya Devi, 32, who lost her job in a packaging firm, sits inside her roadside stall, near her house, in New Delhi, India, Jul 26, 2021.
    Microfinance turns India's rural women into budding entrepreneurs
    Formal micro lenders are playing an increasingly important financing role in remote and rural areas where banks have limited reach or are unwilling to lend to the poor
    Police officers examine a vehicle that was damaged during a clash with protesters at a police station near the proposed Vizhinjam Port in the southern state of Kerala, India, Nov 28, 2022.
    Protests called off at Adani's south India port
    Clashes between police and protesters in November injured more than 100 people, including 64 police officers

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher