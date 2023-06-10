India puts coastal states on alert amid warning of strengthening cyclonic storm

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), which categorised Biparjoy as a "very severe storm", said at 08:30 am IST (0300 GMT) on Saturday the weather system was centred about 620 kilometres (385.25 miles) west-southwest off the financial capital Mumbai.

"It is very likely to intensify further and move north-northeast wards gradually during the next 24 hours," the IMD said in a statement on Saturday.

It warned of heavy rainfall at isolated places in the state of Kerala and coastal Karnataka region in the next three days.

The IMD had expected monsoon rains to arrive over the southernmost state of Kerala on June 4, but the formation of Biparjoy has delayed that.