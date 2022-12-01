Myanmar democracy leader says 2,000 dead fighting junta, urges military aid

SUPPORT LIKE UKRAINE

Pro-democracy fighters are out-gunned by an army equipped by Russia, China and India, which uses fighter jets to carry out deadly bombing raids. More than 1.3 million people have been internally displaced since the coup, according to the United Nations, which has said military attacks may constitute war crimes.

The junta did not respond to requests for comment. It has said it does not target civilians with air strikes and its operations are responding to attacks by “terrorists”.

Duwa Lashi La said the opposition fighters had killed about 20,000 junta troops. It was not possible to independently confirm the numbers.

“If we had anti-aircraft weapons, safe to say that we could win in six months,” he said. “If only we received the same support that Ukraine receives from the US and EU, the sufferings of the people who are being slaughtered would cease at once.”

While Western nations have voiced support for the NUG and sanctioned military commanders and companies, they have stopped short of military aid for the opposition and say the regional Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which has a convention of non-interference in each other's affairs, is best placed to solve the crisis.

Last month, Southeast Asian heads of government issued a “warning” to Myanmar to make measurable progress on a peace plan or risk being barred from the bloc’s meetings.

The military has refused to engage opponents or civil society groups.

Duwa Lashi La said the door was not closed to negotiation but the military had to stop killing civilians, vow to withdraw from politics and abolish the constitution that enshrines their power.

“Then ... we would probably have dialogue,” he said.