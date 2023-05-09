What sparked deadly ethnic clashes in India's Manipur?

HOW DID IT BEGIN?

On May 3, members of the Kuki and Naga tribes, who inhabit Manipur's hills and are regarded as Scheduled Tribes, or India's most disadvantaged groups, launched a protest against the possible extension of their benefits to the dominant Meiteis.

The Meitei have sought special benefits for more than a decade, but received a fillip last month after the Manipur High Court recommended the government should consider the demand and set a deadline of mid-May.

Meiteis account for half of Manipur's population and extending limited affirmative action quotas to them would mean they would get a share in education and government jobs reserved for Kukis and Nagas.

Meiteis have traditionally lived in Manipur's more prosperous valley region that makes up 10 percent of the state's area.

They have also had better access to employment and economic opportunities.

Nagas and Kukis live in the poorly developed hills.

The development imbalance favouring the valley over the hills has been a point of contention and rivalry between the ethnic groups.