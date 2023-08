Landslide destroys buildings in north Indian mountains

A landslide in north Indian mountains destroyed several buildings on Thursday, the latest in a string of disasters in the Himalayas that have killed scores of people.

No one was hurt in Thursday's landslide in the Kullu region of Himachal Pradesh state as residents had been moved out of the area because it was deemed unsafe.

"The administration had identified the risk and successfully evacuated the building two days prior," the state's chief minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, said in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, referring to what he called a "a massive commercial building".

He posted a video clip of the building collapsing in the landslide. Television channels broadcast pictures of buildings on a hillside crashing down, along with trees and debris.