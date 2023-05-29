India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms: Modi advisor

India plans to push back against "agenda-driven", "neo-colonial" country rankings produced by global agencies on topics like governance and press freedom, a key advisor to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of Modi's Economic Advisory Council, said India has begun to raise this issue at global forums. He said the indices were being compiled by a "tiny group of think-tanks in the North Atlantic," sponsored by three or four funding agencies that are "driving a real-world agenda."

"It is not just narrative building in some diffused way. This has a clear direct impact on trade, investment and other activities," Sanyal said.