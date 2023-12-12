India’s economy follows China to reach rapid take off

Real incomes are still less than half the level in China and a sixth of the average for the advanced economies in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), so there is enormous catch-up potential.

For structural reasons, India is likely to remain the world’s fastest-growing economy throughout much of the next 10-20 years, provided it can avoid major policy errors or other negative shocks.

The combination of fast-growth in an already very large economy ensures it will be one of the largest if not the largest contributors to global growth throughout the 2020s and 2030s.

If India follows the same trajectory as every large country before it, urbanisation, industrialisation and rapidly increasing incomes, especially in the middle class, will drive an enormous increase in demand for energy services.

India’s expanding middle class will demand much more power for air-conditioning, lighting and appliances as well as more liquid fuels and/or electricity for domestic and foreign travel.

India’s primary energy consumption per person is less than a quarter of China’s and one-sixth of the average in the OECD economies, again implying an enormous potential to increase as the gap narrows.

With the United States, China and the European Union, India is one of the four key building blocks for any projection about energy consumption, fossil fuel use, and emissions at global scale through mid-century.

No two countries ever follow exactly the same trajectory of economic development and energy consumption; India will follow its own path and have to deal with its own specific challenges.

But China’s rapid, sustained and massive growth over the 2000s and 2010s, with its roots in the reform and opening of the 1980s and 1990s, provides an indication of the direction and scale of the changes to come.