Adani Enterprises shelves $122 million bond plan

Adani Enterprises Ltd has shelved a plan to raise as much as 10 billion Indian rupees ($121.65 million), Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

The flagship firm of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's empire had planned the public note issuance for January, working with Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, AK Capital, JM Financial, and Trust Capital, but activity has now stopped, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.