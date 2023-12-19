    বাংলা

    India to allot satellite internet airwaves without auction in win for Musk

    The proposal was included in a new draft bill for the telecommunications sector, which seeks to replace the 138-year old Indian Telegraph Act that currently governs the sector

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Dec 2023, 02:43 AM
    Updated : 19 Dec 2023, 02:43 AM

    India has proposed a licensing approach to assigning spectrum for satellite internet services and exempt companies from having to bid for it, a win for Elon Musk's venture Starlink which has lobbied hard against any auctions.

    The proposal was included in a new draft bill for the telecommunications sector, which seeks to replace the 138-year old Indian Telegraph Act that currently governs the sector. The bill was tabled for approval in parliament on Monday.

    While Starlink and its global peers like Amazon's Project Kuiper, and the British government-backed OneWeb would rejoice in the move, it is a setback to Mukesh Ambani, Asia's wealthiest, who runs Indian telecom giant Reliance Jio.

    The foreign firms have been demanding a licensing approach, concerned that an auction by India unlike elsewhere will raise the likelihood of other nations following suit, increasing costs and investments, Reuters had reported in June.

    Reliance Jio, country's biggest telecom operator, however had disagreed and told government that an auction is the right approach, similar to 5G spectrum distribution in India. Foreign satellite service providers could offer voice and data services and compete with traditional telecom players, and so there must be an auction to achieve a level playing field, Reliance had argued.

    "By bypassing traditional auctions, this pragmatic method is poised to expedite the deployment of satellite services more efficiently," said Anil Prakash, Director General at SIA-India, a satellite industry body.

    India's satellite broadband service market is expected to grow 36% a year to reach $1.9 billion by 2030, according to Deloitte.

    Monday's draft telecom bill also empowers India's government to suspend or prohibit use of telecom equipment from specific countries on the grounds of national security.

    RELATED STORIES
    Marufa, Rabeya set to be auctioned in Women's Premier League of India
    Marufa, Rabeya set to be auctioned in the WPL
    The reserve price for each of them has been set at Rs 3 million
    View of Walmart's newly remodeled Supercenter, in Teterboro, New Jersey, US, June 7, 2023. Reuters
    Walmart says it is not advertising on Musk's X
    The Elon Musk-owned site is facing a fresh exodus of advertisers over rising concern about antisemitic content
    India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal takes part at the panel discussion "Trade: Now what?" during the World Economic Forum 2022 (WEF) in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland May 25, 2022.
    India commerce minister to meet Tesla's Musk
    The meeting will be the most high-profile one since Musk met Indian PM Modi in June and later said he was keen to make significant investments in the country
    Palestinians charge their mobile phones from a point powered by solar panels provided by Adel Shaheen, an owner of an electric appliances shop, as electricity remains cut during the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip Oct 19, 2023.
    Musk says Starlink to provide connectivity in Gaza
    A telephone and internet blackout isolated people in the Gaza Strip from the world and from each other on Saturday

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury