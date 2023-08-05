Gun battle with separatists leaves three Indian soldiers dead in Kashmir

Three soldiers have been killed in a shootout with separatists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, the Indian Army said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Security forces raided the Halan forests area on Friday evening after receiving information that “terrorists” were present at the spot, according to the statement.

Private broadcaster NDTV reported that it was a joint raid by the army and the police. As the troops zeroed in on the separatists, they came under heavy firing, leading to three deaths.

The Indian Army's 15 Corps said they had continued search operation in the area after the casualties.