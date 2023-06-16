    বাংলা

    Early warnings and timely evacuation help India avert casualties from cyclone

    More than 100,000 people were evacuated from eight coastal districts a day before the cyclone struck

    Reuters
    Published : 16 June 2023, 12:49 PM
    Updated : 16 June 2023, 12:49 PM

    Early warnings, accurate identification of vulnerable areas and timely evacuations helped India to avert major casualties from cyclone Biparjoy, which battered the west coast late on Thursday, authorities said.

    Biparjoy, which means 'calamity' in the Bengali language, hit the state of Gujarat with speeds of up to 125 kph (78 mph), blowing roofs off houses and uprooting trees and electricity poles.

    Yet the only deaths recorded were those of two shepherds who died while trying to prevent their cattle being swept away during heavy rains and floods, hours before the cyclone made landfall.

    In 1998, a major storm in Gujarat caused around 4,000 deaths, according to local media, while in 2021, close to 100 people died when an 'extremely severe cyclone' named Tauktae hit the state.

    "Early identification of areas that were likely to be impacted by the cyclone and timely evacuation of people living within 10 km of the coasts are the biggest reasons (for the low casualties)," said Kamal Dayani, a senior official in the Gujarat state government.

    "Our focus from the beginning was on preventing loss of lives, not just human lives but even animals."

    More than 100,000 people were evacuated from eight coastal districts and moved to shelters set up in school auditoriums and other government buildings a day before the cyclone struck.

    Authorities also suspended fishing, shut schools and closed beaches. Many offshore oil installations and major ports that dot the Gujarat coast suspended operations days earlier.

    In addition, 30 teams of national and state disaster responders were deployed.

    The storm hitting the sparsely populated parts of the desert district of Kutch also helped, Dayani said, along with early warnings from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

    While the death toll was low, more than 5,100 electricity poles were toppled and power supply was disrupted in over 4,600 villages.

    "We will study what we have done right and also identify the areas we can do better in the future," Dayani said. "Right now, our focus is on relief and rehabilitation efforts and restoring normalcy."

    Cyclone Biparjoy damages power lines, uproots trees as it makes India landfall

    RELATED STORIES
    A police officer patrols Mandvi beach after it was shut because of cyclone Biparjoy in the western state of Gujarat, India, Jun 14, 2023.
    Weather office warns of floods as India, Pakistan brace for cyclone
    The warnings come a day before the fierce cyclone is expected to make landfall in the state of Gujarat and southern parts of Pakistan
    View of anchored fishing boats, after ban imposed on coastal activities following the cyclonic storm, Biparjoy, over the Arabian Sea, at Karachi's Fish Harbour, in Karachi, Pakistan Jun 10, 2023.
    Severe cyclone likely to hit India's west coast, south Pakistan on Thursday
    The cyclone, named Biparjoy, is expected to make landfall between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan
    View of anchored fishing boats, after ban imposed on coastal activities following the cyclonic storm, Biparjoy, over the Arabian Sea, at Karachi’s Fish Harbour, in Karachi, Pakistan Jun 10, 2023.
    India puts coastal states on alert amid cyclone storm warning
    Cyclone Biparjoy over the Arabian sea would intensify over the next 24 hours, meteorologists warn
    People are seen at Karachi’s Seaview despite alerts to remain away ahead of the Cyclone Biparjoy. DawnNewsTV
    Cyclone Biparjoy: when it will hit India and Pakistan, and map of affected areas
    Seven people have died in India so far due to mishaps stemming from extreme weather conditions caused by the cyclone

    Opinion

    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Elders: the pillars of society
    Tasneem Hossain
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production