    বাংলা

    White House says it is watching Pakistan events 'with concern'

    The State Department said that the arrest of Khan was an internal matter and declined to take a position on his legal troubles

    Reuters
    Published : 10 August 2023, 05:52 AM
    Updated : 10 August 2023, 05:52 AM

    The United States is watching "with concern" events in Pakistan, White House national security spokesman John Kirby told a briefing on Wednesday.

    Kirby made his remarks after being asked about the situation in Pakistan, where former Prime Minister Imran Khan was recently imprisoned and there has been a spike in militant attacks.

    "We're obviously concerned about any actions, particularly violent actions, that can contribute to instability in Pakistan or frankly any other country with whom we share a set of common interests when it comes to counterterrorism, so we're watching it with concern," he said.

    Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he would advise the president to dissolve parliament late on Wednesday, setting the stage for a national election as the country grapples with political and economic crises.

    Islamist militants, who aim to overthrow the Pakistani government and install their own brand of strict Islamic law in the predominantly Muslim country of 220 million people, have been active in recent months. They have stepped up attacks since revoking a ceasefire agreement with the government in late 2022.

    "Pakistan is a partner, particularly when it comes to the counterterrorism threat in that part of the world. And we have every expectation that they will remain so," Kirby said.

    The State Department said on Monday that the arrest of Khan, a critic of the United States, was an internal matter and declined to take a position on his legal troubles.

    RELATED STORIES
    The view of the US Capitol on the day former US President Donald Trump, who is facing federal charges related to attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, appears at the US District Court in Washington, US, August 3, 2023.
    White House pushes US agencies to 'aggressively' boost in-person work
    The White House wants federal agencies to "aggressively" execute a shift to more in-person work starting next month
    NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby answers questions during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, US, Jul 17, 2023. REUTERS
    No indication Afghan refugees in Pakistan engaged in extremism: White House
    The statement comes after Pakistan's army expressed concern that militants have found safe havens in Afghanistan
    National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby answers questions during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, US, June 6, 2023.
    No indication Afghan refugees in Pakistan have engaged in extremism: White House
    Kabul has denied past accusations that it allows militant groups to launch attacks on Pakistan from its territory
    The White House is seen from the top of the Washington Monument.
    White powder at White House identified as cocaine
    The powder was found in the West Wing, according to a source. The West Wing is attached to the executive mansion where President Biden lives

    Opinion

    Next job-market challenge: the Great Unresignation
    What is haunting Putin?
    Mostofa Sarwar
    No decoupling, but West and China drift apart
    What next for Russia-Africa relations after awkward summit?
    Peter Apps