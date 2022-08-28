Families near Indian skyscraper demolition site vacate homes

The Supreme Court last year ordered the demolition of the towers in the Noida area after a long legal battle found they violated multiple building regulations and fire safety norms.

Over 3,700 kg (8,100 pounds) of explosives are to be used around 2:30 pm (0900 GMT) to raze the apartment blocks through controlled demolition, officials told local news channels. The buildings are meant to collapse after strategically placed explosives are detonated, ensuring minimal damage to the residential area.

Still, several families moved to safety on Saturday, fearing heightened pollution and health hazards from the massive debris.

Sudeep Roy, owner of a four-room apartment in a nearby low-rise building, said he booked hotel rooms last week to spend the night with family and friends.