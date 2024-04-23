India tells spice makers to verify quality after Hong Kong allegations

An executive vice president for MDH, Rajinder Kumar, declined to comment, while Everest did not respond to queries on the Spices Board's decision.

MDH and Everest are among the biggest players in India's spices market, which Zion Market Research estimates was worth $10.44 billion in 2022. The Spices Board says the South Asian nation exported products worth $4 billion during 2022-23.

Everest counts Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassadors. MDH, started in the 1930s, rose to popularity with ads and packaging featuring its founder Dharampal Gulati who sported a hook moustache and a turban. Gulati, often dubbed as India's "Spice King", died in 2020.

Earlier on Tuesday, Everest said in a statement its spices were safe for consumption and its products were exported "only after receiving necessary clearances and approval from the laboratories of the Spice Board of India."

Singapore had only held one of 60 Everest products for checks, Rajiv Shah, a director at Everest, said in the statement.

Authorities in Hong Kong and Singapore have said the products contain high levels of ethylene oxide, which is unfit for human consumption, with long exposure a cancer risk.