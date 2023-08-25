Global warming link to intense rains in India's Himalayas: scientists

Torrential rains that have battered India's Himalayas in recent years, killing hundreds of people and causing billions of dollars worth of damage, are becoming more intense due to a clash of weather systems triggered by global warming, scientists said.

At least 240 people have died this year in the mountainous region as landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rains buried homes and destroyed crops and infrastructure.

Seasonal monsoon showers are vital for India's $3-trillion economy, bringing nearly 70% of the rain the country needs to water farms and refill reservoirs and aquifers.