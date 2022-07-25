Poor in India can dream, says its first tribal president

India's first president from a marginalised tribal community, Droupadi Murmu, said on Monday after being sworn in that her election was an "achievement of every poor person in the country".

Murmu's elevation to India's highest constitutional post has been seen as an important gesture of goodwill by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the communities that make up more than 8% of its 1.4 billion people ahead of a general election due by 2024.

Murmu, a former teacher and state minister from Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is the second woman to hold the largely ceremonial role of president. She was born into a poor family of the Santhal tribe from the eastern state of Odisha.