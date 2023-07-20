India PM Modi calls Manipur women harassment incident 'shameful'

India made the comment in response to media reports citing comments by Canada's prime minister on Ottawa's handling of supporters of a separate state for the Sikh community
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the incident of alleged harassment of women in the eastern state of Manipur was "shameful" and urged all state chiefs to ensure safety of women.
Several videos have surfaced on social media which show two women paraded naked on a street in violence-hit Manipur, after allegedly being gang raped.