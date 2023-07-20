    বাংলা

    India PM Modi calls Manipur women harassment incident 'shameful'

    Modi said the incident of alleged harassment of women in Manipur was "shameful" and urged all state chiefs to ensure safety of women

    Reuters
    Published : 20 July 2023, 06:51 AM
    Updated : 20 July 2023, 06:51 AM

    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the incident of alleged harassment of women in the eastern state of Manipur was "shameful" and urged all state chiefs to ensure safety of women.

    Several videos have surfaced on social media which show two women paraded naked on a street in violence-hit Manipur, after allegedly being gang raped.

    RELATED STORIES
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, Aug 15, 2020.
    Free speech cannot be used to legitimise terror: India
    India made the comment in response to media reports citing comments by Canada's prime minister on Ottawa's handling of supporters of a separate state for the Sikh community
    US President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet with senior officials and CEOs of American and Indian companies in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
    Pakistan summons US mission chief over US-India statement
    Since independence from Britain in 1947, India and Pakistan have fought three wars, two of them over the Muslim-majority Himalayan region of Kashmir
    Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ittihadiya presidential palace in Cairo, Egypt, Jun 25, 2023.
    Egypt, India bolster ties as Modi makes first trip to Cairo
    Both sides said talks covered areas including trade and investment, renewable energy, information technology and pharmaceuticals
    US President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet with senior officials and CEOs of American and Indian companies, including Apple CEO Tim Cook and Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, Jun 23, 2023.
    Modi wraps up Washington trip with appeal to tech CEOs
    The US president Joe Biden and Modi gathered with CEOs including Apple's Tim Cook, Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella

    Opinion

    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen
    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps