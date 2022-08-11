    বাংলা

    Sri Lanka's ousted president to seek temporary stay in Thailand

    Rajapaksa fled to Singapore on July 14 and resigned from office shortly afterwards, following unprecedented unrest over his government's handling of the worst economic crisis in seven decades

    Reuters
    Published : 11 August 2022, 04:10 AM
    Updated : 11 August 2022, 04:10 AM

    Sri Lanka's former president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, is expected to arrive in Thailand on Thursday and stay temporarily in a second Southeast Asian country since fleeing his island nation last month in the midst of mass protests.

    Rajapaksa fled to Singapore on July 14 and resigned from office shortly afterwards, following unprecedented unrest over his government's handling of the worst economic crisis in seven decades, and days after thousands of protesters stormed the president's official residence and office.

    The former military officer, who is the first Sri Lankan head of state to quit mid-term, is expected to travel from Singapore to Thailand's capital of Bangkok on Thursday, two sources said. It was unclear what time he would arrive.

    Thai authorities said Rajapaksa had no intention of seeking political asylum and would only stay temporarily.

    "This is a humanitarian issue and there is an agreement that it's a temporary stay," Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters on Wednesday.

    Prayuth also said Rajapaksa could not participate in any political activities while in Thailand.

    Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said the current Sri Lankan government supported Rajapaksa's trip to Thailand, adding that the former president's diplomatic passport would allow him to stay for 90 days.

    Rajapaksa has made no public appearances or comment since leaving Sri Lanka, and Reuters was not able to immediately contact him.

    Sri Lanka's economic crisis is a result of several factors including COVID-19, which battered its tourism-reliant economy and slashed remittances from workers overseas, rising oil prices, populist tax cuts and a seven-month ban on the import of chemical fertilisers last year that devastated agriculture.

    RELATED STORIES
    India to lift restrictions on airfare prices from Aug 31
    India to lift fare caps imposed on airlines
    The country will remove the fare caps imposed on domestic airlines in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic from Aug 31, the Indian civil aviation ministry says
    Indian companies swapping dollar for Asian currencies to buy Russian coal
    Indian companies swapping dollar to buy Russian coal
    The South Asian country has aggressively stepped up purchases of Russian oil and coal since the war in Ukraine began
    India considers restricting sale of sub-$150 phones by Chinese firms
    India considers restricting sale of Chinese phones
    The move would be a blow to Chinese companies such as Xiaomi, according to a report by the Bloomberg News
    How Holcim units, other Indian cement firms fixed prices
    How Holcim units, other Indian cement firms fixed prices
    They colluded to raise prices and restrict supplies for years, which included regularly inspecting one another to ensure there is no breach of the agreements

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher