Protests called off at Adani's south India port, for now

Protests were temporarily called off at Adani's Vizhinjam seaport in the southern Indian state of Kerala after more than four months of agitation, a protest leader said on Tuesday, but demands to halt port construction were not met.

Work by the Adani Group had been paused at the port because of objections from a mostly Christian fishing community, led by Catholic priests, who said the port would cause coastal erosion and undermine locals' livelihoods, calling for a complete halt to the construction.

The Adani conglomerate, which is shouldering a third of the project's cost with the rest borne by the Kerala state and the Indian federal governments, has said that the port complies with all laws and cited studies saying it is not linked to shoreline erosion. The Kerala state government has also said that any erosion was due to natural causes. Clashes between police and protesters in November injured more than 100 people, including 64 police officers.