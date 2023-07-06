Schools remain shut in India's violence-hit Manipur despite reopening order

Nearly all schools remained shut in India's violence-hit Manipur state despite a government order to reopen them on Wednesday in a bid to restore normalcy after two months of ethnic clashes that have killed almost 120 people.

Students, teachers and support staff did not show up at schools in the morning in the state in northeast India, said a state education department official who requested anonymity. Four private schools opened but all government-run schools were still closed, he added.

"There is a sense of fear and insecurity among the people and hence we decided against sending our children to school," said Ibotombi Singh, a businessman from the state capital Imphal.

The state government, run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political party, had ordered schools to reopen from Wednesday for children aged between five and 14 even as sporadic fighting between ethnic groups continued in the hilly state that borders Myanmar.