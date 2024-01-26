Islamabad says arch-rival India orchestrated killings inside Pakistan

Pakistan has credible evidence linking Indian agents to the killings of two of its citizens on its soil, its foreign secretary said on Thursday, raising tensions between the two neighbouring arch-rivals.

The claim has come days after tit-for-tat strikes between Pakistan and another of its neighbours, Iran, to hit targets they said were hideouts for militants.

New Delhi also alleged that Islamabad trains and harbours Islamist militants who carry out attacks in its part of the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, which is divided between the two nations.

Both the nuclear-armed countries have fought three wars since independence from Britain in 1947.