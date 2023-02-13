Adani saga spotlight shifts to Indian regulator, shares drop yet again

India's market regulator is set to brief the federal government on its investigation into Adani group's shelved share sale, two sources said, thrusting the watchdog into the limelight in a week when its laws also face scrutiny by the nation's top court.

The upheaval in the Indian conglomerate triggered by a short-seller's report last month continued on Monday, with shares in its listed companies extending their losses.

Led by billionaire businessman Gautam Adani, the group's seven listed stocks have lost more than $100 billion in market value since a Jan 24 report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused it of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation, allegations the company has strongly denied.