    বাংলা

    India considering different classification of online gaming: govt source

    The federal government believes all online games do not involve betting and can be taxed differently

    Reuters
    Published : 27 April 2023, 11:21 AM
    Updated : 27 April 2023, 11:21 AM

    India is considering classifying online gaming as games of skill and chance, and tax them accordingly, a government source said on Thursday.

    The federal government believes all online games do not involve betting and can be taxed differently, the source said, adding that the Goods and Services Tax Council will take a final call on taxing online gaming companies.

    RELATED STORIES
    Chinese Ambassador in France Lu Shaye attends the MEDEF union summer forum renamed La Rencontre des Entrepreneurs de France, LaREF, at the Paris Longchamp Racecourse in Paris, France, August 29, 2019.
    France, Baltic states dismayed after China envoy questions Ukraine sovereignty
    "These ex-USSR countries don't have actual status in international law because there is no international agreement to materialise their sovereign status," the China ambassador said
    Vehicles are pictured at a toll post in Mumbai, India, August 13, 2019.
    India's retail vehicle sales climb 14% in March
    India's retail vehicle sales jumped 14% to more than 2 million in March on festival demand and buying ahead of implementation of new fuel emission norms
    The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, August 7, 2019.
    India says 'time has come' for Airbus, Boeing to set up jet assembly plants
    Jyotiraditya Scindia said conditions were ripe for a "leap of faith" by both jetmakers as India's fast-growing aeronautical industry reaches an "inflection point"
    Newborn babies sleep in a ward at a hospital in Hefei, in China's Anhui province. Picture taken Apr 21, 2011.
    As China's birth rate slumps, political advisor urges egg freezing
    Currently, fertility treatments such as in vitro fertilisation and egg freezing in China are banned for unmarried women

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan