Rescue hopes for men trapped in India tunnel rest on new drill equipment

Two of 40 men trapped inside a collapsed highway tunnel in the Indian Himalayas were treated for nausea and headache, officials said on Thursday, as they endured a fifth day confined to a small space in the rubble.

Rescue efforts have been focused on drilling through the fallen rock to create space for a pipe that can be used to pull the men to safety. But progress has been hampered by falling debris.

Authorities said they were confident an advanced drilling machine brought in from New Delhi will speed up the rescue at the site in the northern state of Uttarakhand.