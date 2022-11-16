    বাংলা

    India's Tata to open 20 'beauty tech' outlets, in talks with foreign brands

    Tata plans beauty sector expansion in latest retail bet and eyes tech-led push with skin analysers, virtual try-on at kiosks

    Reuters
    Published : 16 Nov 2022, 04:29 AM
    Updated : 16 Nov 2022, 04:29 AM

    India's Tata Group is planning to open at least 20 "beauty tech" stores where it will use virtual makeup kiosks and digital skin tests to get young, affluent shoppers to buy premium cosmetic products, according to a company document and a person familiar with its strategy.

    The move pits Tata, whose interests range from cars to jewellery, against LVMH's Sephora and domestic rival Nykaa for a share of the fast-growing $16 billion beauty and personal care market in the world's second-most populous country.

    Tata is eyeing what it calls a "beauty enthusiast" in India aged between 18 and 45 years who likes to buy foreign brands such as Estee Lauder's M.A.C and Bobbi Brown, according to the document, which lists The Honest Company, Ellis Brooklyn and Gallinee as potential partners. Tata is in talks with more than two dozen companies to supply exclusive products to the new stores, according to the person familiar with the strategy, who did not name specific brands.

    Tata declined to comment on its planned beauty stores and the contents of the document seen by Reuters. Representatives of The Honest Company, Ellis Brooklyn and Gallinee did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

    The store opening plans, still under wraps, follow the recent launch of Tata's beauty shopping app, called Tata CLiQ Palette. The company is already in the brick-and-mortar retail business in India, where it has joint-venture partnerships with global brands such as Zara and Starbucks.

    The stores will have a bright red facade showing Tata CLiQ Palette branding, with 70% of the products inside being skincare and make up, according to the Tata document. Inside the stores, Tata is planning to install technology allowing customers to try on dozens of lipstick shades virtually on screens and to get digital skin tests to find out what products might work best for them, according to the document.

    The technology is not new and is in use by other beauty retailers around the world, but this venture into what industry experts call "experiential retail" is still a relatively new concept in Indian malls and high street shops.

    RELATED STORIES
    Granulated white sugar and sugar cubes are seen in this picture illustration.
    India mills default on sugar export deals to catch rising prices: dealers
    Mills are getting a premium of 2,000 rupees to 3,000 rupees per tonne from the overseas sale, so they are very interested in exports, an expert in India says
    President of the United States of America Joe Biden listens to the outlook of Prime Minister of India Narendra Damodardas Modi during the G20 Summit opening session, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Nov 15, 2022.
    Modi calls for diplomacy to end Russia-Ukraine conflict
    India has not condemned Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but Modi told Putin in September that ‘today's era is not an era of war’
    An aerial view shows residential and commercial buildings in Kolkata, India, Nov 14, 2022.
    India's population growth slows as world reaches 8bn
    Falling fertility rates in the South Asian country forces at least one state to consider reviewing policies that encouraged families not to go beyond having two children
    8 dead, 4 missing after stone quarry collapses in India's Mizoram
    8 dead in India stone quarry collapse
    A search operation is underway to rescue four others feared trapped in the rubble

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher