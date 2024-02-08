Modi's BJP to win India's 2024 polls, seat share may fall: survey

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Hindu nationalist party will secure a clear majority in general elections this summer, a win that will ensure a comfortable third term for Modi, an opinion poll showed on Thursday.

Findings from the "Mood of the Nation Poll", a survey by private media group India Today, showed that voters continue to see Modi as a popular nationalist leader who has accelerated growth and improved foreign ties.

There was no breakdown of respondents to the survey by religion in a country where Muslims make up 14% of the 1.42 billion population.

The poll of 35,801 respondents conducted across India between Dec 15 and Jan 28 found Modi's right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies could win 335 of the 543 directly elected seats in the lower house of parliament.