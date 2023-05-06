India verifying cause of deaths in tension-hit northeast state

Authorities in India's northeastern state of Manipur are investigating if the death of 18-20 people in the last few days was due to recent clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups, a government official said.

There have been incidents of looting and arson in parts of the remote state bordering Myanmar in recent days.

"We have reports of about 18 to 20 deaths in the last few days although we are still verifying whether these deaths took place due to the recent violence or related to some other incidents," Kuldeep Singh, security adviser to the Manipur government, told journalists in the state capital Imphal.

Some media reports said the death toll of ethnic clashes among tribal groups in Manipur has reached 54.

"About 100 people were injured and were treated in various hospitals," Singh said, adding more than 500 houses were burnt down during the last few days and some vehicles were also set ablaze.