    বাংলা

    India verifying cause of deaths in tension-hit northeast state

    There have been incidents of looting and arson in parts of the remote state bordering Myanmar in recent days

    Reuters
    Published : 6 May 2023, 04:59 PM
    Updated : 6 May 2023, 04:59 PM

    Authorities in India's northeastern state of Manipur are investigating if the death of 18-20 people in the last few days was due to recent clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups, a government official said.

    There have been incidents of looting and arson in parts of the remote state bordering Myanmar in recent days.

    "We have reports of about 18 to 20 deaths in the last few days although we are still verifying whether these deaths took place due to the recent violence or related to some other incidents," Kuldeep Singh, security adviser to the Manipur government, told journalists in the state capital Imphal.

    Some media reports said the death toll of ethnic clashes among tribal groups in Manipur has reached 54.

    "About 100 people were injured and were treated in various hospitals," Singh said, adding more than 500 houses were burnt down during the last few days and some vehicles were also set ablaze.

    Manipur Director General of Police P. Doungel said orders have been given to take strict action against anyone found involved in acts of violence.

    "We have asked army to stage flag marches in violence hit areas and instructed the forces to take stringent action against anyone involved in violence," Doungel told journalists.

    The Meitei people, the largest single ethnic group in the state, have been agitating to be granted scheduled tribe status, but the other recognised tribes in Manipur oppose that move.

    India reserves some government jobs, college admissions and elected seats, from village councils to the parliament, for communities under the scheduled tribe category as a form of affirmative action to tackle historical structural inequality and discrimination.

    Last month, the Manipur High Court asked the government to consider the Meitei community's plea and decide on it.

    RELATED STORIES
    Armed security personnel walk at a site of an attack inspecting charred army vehicle after unidentified gunmen opened fire at an Indian army vehicle in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, killing at least five soldiers, the army said, in Poonch, Jammu And Kashmir, India, April 20, 2023 in this screengrab obtained from a video.
    Indian army steps in to quell violence in Manipur
    Indian army sources said troops and the paramilitary Assam Rifles evacuated more than 7,500 people of different communities to stop violence
    A delegation left for Myanmar’s Rakhine State by a speedboat from a jetty on the Naf River in Teknak’s Jaliapara.
    Rohingya refugees to make ‘go and see’ Myanmar visit
    Twenty Rohingya refugees and some Bangladeshi officials will visit Myanmar's Rakhine State as part of an effort to encourage their voluntary repatriation
    Some Rohingya Muslim refugees and Bangladeshi officials on a boat return after visiting Myanmar's Rakhine State as part of an effort to encourage their voluntary repatriation, in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, May 5, 2023.
    Rohingya say will not go home to Myanmar to be stuck in camps
    They visited Maungdaw Township and nearby villages in Rakhine State on Friday to see the arrangements for resettlement
    A 82-year-old retiree Murali Mohan Sastry drinks water from the Ganges River during a morning prayer in Varanasi India, March 8, 2023.
    India's elderly await death, seek salvation in holy city
    More than a million people live in the ancient city of Varanasi famed for its temples and bathing spots beside Hinduism's holiest river

    Opinion

    Aloptogin Tushar’s masterful representation of figures
    Takir Hossain
    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain