India pushes back six car airbags rule by a year to Oct 2023

India will require all passenger cars to have a minimum of six airbags from Oct 1, 2023, a year later than originally planned, the road transport minister said on Thursday.

The move, aimed at improving safety in a country that has the world's deadliest roads, was initially planned for Oct 1, 2022, but faced resistance from some carmakers.

"Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario" the rules will be implemented from October 2023, Nitin Gadkari said.