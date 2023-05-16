Why is El Nino a concern for Indian monsoon rains?

India's weather office has forecast normal monsoon rainfall in 2023. However, a 90% likelihood of an El Nino weather pattern developing during the June-September monsoon season raises the possibility of less than normal rain.

In the past, India has experienced below-average rainfall during most El Nino years, sometimes leading to severe drought that destroyed crops and forced authorities to limit the export of some food grains.

WHAT IS EL NINO? HOW DOES IT AFFECT INDIA'S MONSOON?

El Nino is a weather phenomenon that occurs when ocean temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean rise above normal. The warming causes changes in atmospheric patterns, leading to a weakening of the monsoon circulation over the Indian subcontinent. As a result, the Indian monsoon tends to be weaker and less reliable during El Nino years.