    বাংলা

    India orders new drug-making standards after overseas deaths

    Jolted by a string of overseas deaths since 2022, Modi's government has stepped up scrutiny of pharmaceutical factories to clean up the image of the $50 billion industry

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Jan 2024, 08:22 AM
    Updated : 6 Jan 2024, 08:22 AM

    Indian pharmaceutical companies must meet new manufacturing standards this year, according to a government notification released on Saturday, although small companies have asked for a delay, citing their debt load.

    Jolted by a string of overseas deaths linked to Indian-made drugs since 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has stepped up scrutiny of pharmaceutical factories to clean up the image of the $50 billion industry.

    "The manufacturer must assume responsibility for the quality of the pharmaceutical products to ensure that they are fit for their intended use, comply with the requirements of the licence and do not place patients at risk due to inadequate safety, quality or efficacy," said the notification, dated Dec. 28.

    Companies must market a finished product only after getting "satisfactory results" on tests of the ingredients and retain a sufficient quantity of the samples of intermediate and final products to allow repeated testing or verification of a batch, it says.

    The health ministry said in August that inspections of 162 drug factories since December 2022 found an "absence of testing of incoming raw materials". It said fewer than a quarter of India's 8,500 small drug factories met international drug manufacturing standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

    The notification said those concerns must be addressed by large drugmakers within six months and small manufacturers in 12 months. Small companies had asked for the deadline to be extended, warning that investments required to meet the standards would shut down nearly half of them because they are already heavily indebted.

    The WHO and other health authorities have linked Indian cough syrups to the deaths of at least 141 children in Gambia, Uzbekistan and Cameroon.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh records 70 dengue cases, 1 death in a day
    70 dengue cases, 1 death in a day 
    The deadly outbreak continues to ravage families in the new year
    People, believed to be migrants, walk in Dungeness, Britain, August 16, 2023. REUTERS/Toby Melville
    Number of migrants arriving to Britain drops 36% in 2023
    The last arrival of the year was on Dec 16, when 55 people were detected in one boat, according to the figures from the Home Office, the interior ministry
    Small figurines are seen in front of the displayed Spotify logo in this illustration taken February 11, 2022.
    Spotify to cut 1,500 employees in third layoff round this year
    After a round of job cuts at the start of the year by tech companies, some have begun reducing their workforce again
    Small figurines are seen in front of the displayed World Health Organization logo in this illustration taken Feb 11, 2022.
    WHO asks China for details on respiratory illness outbreaks
    The agency seeks details on an increase in respiratory illnesses and reported clusters of pneumonia in children, which its China office called a ‘routine’ check

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India