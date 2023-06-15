Indian police charge lawmaker with sexual harassment in case brought by female wrestlers

Indian police filed charges of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation on Thursday against the chief of the country's wrestling federation, a powerful member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), following complaints made by female wrestlers.

Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastav read out the charges at a court hearing in the capital New Delhi.

A police source said last week more than 155 people have been questioned in the investigations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a member of parliament from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party. The investigations followed months of complaints by the country's top wrestlers, including several Olympic and Asian Games medallists.

In an interview on Wednesday to local media, Singh rejected all allegations against him.