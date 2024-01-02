At least 3 killed, 12 injured in unrest in India's Manipur state

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said the assailants were suspected of being "Myanmar-based mercenaries", and added that the government "will not succumb to this kind of pressure".

There was no immediate word on the identities of the three people killed on Monday or the suspected identities of the assailants.

Authorities have re-imposed an indefinite curfew in Thoubal district and four other adjoining districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching and Bishnupur since late on Monday.

Manipur, bordering Myanmar, is among the smallest states in India with a population of 3.2 million.

Of its residents, 16% are Kukis, who live in the hills and receive economic benefits and quotas for government jobs and education, while 53% are Meiteis, who control the more prosperous lowlands.