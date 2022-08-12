    বাংলা

    Indian govt working with central bank to control inflation

    Inflationary pressure has not eased yet but analysts expect the prices of crude oil and food items to fall

    Reuters
    Published : 12 August 2022, 04:30 AM
    Updated : 12 August 2022, 04:30 AM

    India's federal government is working with its central bank to take measures and control inflation, a top government source said on Thursday.

    Inflationary pressure has not eased yet but should do as prices of crude oil and food items like edible oil fall, said the source, who did not want to be named.

    India's retail inflation likely eased in July to 6.78% year-on-year, helped by a fall in prices of food and fuel, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

