Indians return home from camps in riot-hit northeast

Indian security personnel are escorting back to their homes thousands of people who fled to temporary camps after rioting and ethnic clashes in the northeast that killed about 70 people last week, officials said on Monday.

Fierce fighting broke out in the state of Manipur bordering Myanmar when members of about 30 tribal groups clashed with a non-tribal group, the ethnic majority Meitei, over the economic benefits and reservation status extended to some tribes.

"We are trying to ensure villagers return to their homes as leaders from opposing sides have started holding peace talks today," said Lorho S. Pfoze, a member of parliament from the state.

"The situation is extremely tense and victims are scared to return to their villages as they fear clashes could erupt again."