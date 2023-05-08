    বাংলা

    Indians return home from camps in riot-hit northeast

    Fierce fighting broke out in the state bordering Myanmar when members of about 30 tribal groups clashed with a non-tribal group, the ethnic majority Meitei

    Rupam JainReuters
    Published : 8 May 2023, 11:33 AM
    Updated : 8 May 2023, 11:33 AM

    Indian security personnel are escorting back to their homes thousands of people who fled to temporary camps after rioting and ethnic clashes in the northeast that killed about 70 people last week, officials said on Monday.

    Fierce fighting broke out in the state of Manipur bordering Myanmar when members of about 30 tribal groups clashed with a non-tribal group, the ethnic majority Meitei, over the economic benefits and reservation status extended to some tribes.

    "We are trying to ensure villagers return to their homes as leaders from opposing sides have started holding peace talks today," said Lorho S. Pfoze, a member of parliament from the state.

    "The situation is extremely tense and victims are scared to return to their villages as they fear clashes could erupt again."

    Civilians were taken home after the completion of combing operations near the border areas, a senior officer of the Indian Army said on condition of anonymity, adding that dawn-to-dusk curfew is to continue this week.

    Police in Manipur's capital of Imphal said 62 people were killed in the fighting that had raged in the hills and some parts of the valley, but there was no violence over the weekend.Three politicians of the state's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the death toll was around 70 and more than 18,000 villagers had been forced to flee after armed men attacked shops and homes in four districts.

    Members of rights groups in Imphal said the latest round of tension began last month after the Manipur High Court asked the government to consider the Meitei community's plea for the constitutionally defined status of a scheduled tribe.

    However, recognised tribes oppose the grant of such status.

    "The tribal and non-tribal groups have had a history of jealousy over distribution of economic resources and opportunities but this time their anger just could not be contained," said one of the participants in the peace talks, Khuraijam Athouba.

    India reserves some government jobs, college places and elected seats - from village councils to parliament - for those categorised as scheduled tribes, in a form of affirmative action to tackle historical structural inequality and discrimination.

    "We are urging both sides to really put an end to the violence or they will have to live under strict curfew for months," added Athouba, a member of the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity.

    RELATED STORIES
    A scooterist rides past a damaged water tanker that was set afire during a protest by tribal groups in Churachandpur in the northeastern state of Manipur, India, May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
    India verifying cause of deaths in tension-hit Manipur
    There have been incidents of looting and arson in parts of the remote state bordering Myanmar in recent days
    Some Rohingya Muslim refugees and Bangladeshi officials on a boat return after visiting Myanmar's Rakhine State as part of an effort to encourage their voluntary repatriation, in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, May 5, 2023.
    Rohingya say will not go home to Myanmar to be stuck in camps
    They visited Maungdaw Township and nearby villages in Rakhine State on Friday to see the arrangements for resettlement
    Armed security personnel walk at a site of an attack inspecting charred army vehicle after unidentified gunmen opened fire at an Indian army vehicle in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, killing at least five soldiers, the army said, in Poonch, Jammu And Kashmir, India, April 20, 2023 in this screengrab obtained from a video.
    Indian army steps in to quell violence in Manipur
    Indian army sources said troops and the paramilitary Assam Rifles evacuated more than 7,500 people of different communities to stop violence
    First group of 136 Bangladeshi evacuees from Sudan returns home
    136 Bangladeshi evacuees from Sudan return home
    The other Bangladeshis currently in Sudan will be brought back home soon, the Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed says

    Opinion

    The message of hope and peace
    Tasneem Hossain
    Recession or not, US economy is losing momentum
    John Kemp
    Smoldering Iran nuclear crisis risks catching fire
    Global ammunition race may decide Ukraine war
    Peter Apps