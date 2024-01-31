Indian court allows Hindus to pray in Varanasi mosque: lawyer

An Indian court on Wednesday ruled that Hindus can offer prayers in a 17th century mosque in the holy city of Varanasi, a lawyer for the Hindu petitioners said, days after a survey said the mosque was built after the destruction of a temple there.

The fight over claims to holy sites has divided India, which has a Hindu majority but also the world's third-largest Muslim population, since independence from British rule in 1947.

The court in Varanasi, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency in northern Uttar Pradesh state, said Hindus can offer prayers in the Gyanvapi Mosque.