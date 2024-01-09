India eyes doubling cash handout for women farmers ahead of vote

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is considering doubling the annual payout to landowning female farmers to 12,000 rupees ($144), three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, a move likely to appeal to women voters ahead of a general election.

The plan is likely to be announced in the budget on Feb 1 and could cost the government an additional 120 billion rupees ($1.44 billion), said two of the sources, all of whom declined to be named discussing a budget proposal.

It will build on an existing programme that Modi, who will be seeking a third term in elections due by May, announced before the last general election in 2019.