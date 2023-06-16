Indian police say five foreign militants killed in Kashmir

Indian police said security forces killed five foreign militants early on Friday in a gunfight in Kashmir along the Line of Control (LOC), the de facto border with Pakistan in the Himalayan region.

A joint team of the Indian army and police prevented infiltration across the border by the militants, police said.

"Five foreign militants were killed in the operation in the Jumagund area near the LOC. The search operation in the area is going on," said Vijay Kumar, the chief of Indian police in Kashmir. He did not specify their nationalities.