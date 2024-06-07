Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 07, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

India PM Modi to be sworn in for a third term on Jun 9

He will be only the second person after India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to hold office for three consecutive terms

Modi to be sworn in for 3rd term on Jun 9
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures, at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi, India, Jun 4, 2024. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 07 Jun 2024, 01:25 PM

Updated : 07 Jun 2024, 01:25 PM

Related Stories
Rural India's economic distress poses post-election challenge
Rural India's economic distress poses post-election challenge
Dance videos of Modi, rival turn up AI heat in India election
Dance videos of Modi, rival turn up AI heat in India election
Sonia Gandhi makes emotional appeal to voters on behalf of son
Sonia Gandhi makes emotional appeal to voters on behalf of son
Modi casts his vote as giant election reaches half-way mark
Modi casts his vote as giant election reaches half-way mark
Read More
Nepal removes 11 tonnes of garbage from Everest region
Nepal removes 11 tonnes of garbage from Everest region
Israeli forces step up bombing of Rafah
Israeli forces step up bombing of Rafah
No decision yet on constitutional reforms: Sheinbaum
No decision yet on constitutional reforms: Sheinbaum
67,138 Bangladeshi pilgrims performing Hajj
67,138 Bangladeshi pilgrims performing Hajj
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More