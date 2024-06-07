India PM Modi to be sworn in for a third term on Jun 9

He will be only the second person after India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to hold office for three consecutive terms

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures, at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi, India, Jun 4, 2024. REUTERS

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be sworn in for a third term on the evening of Jun 9, the spokesperson of the second largest party in his National Democratic Alliance (NDA) told Reuters.

Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA won 293 seats in the general election held over the last seven weeks.

Modi will be only the second person after India's independence hero and first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to hold office for three consecutive terms.