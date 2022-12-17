India's e-bus ambition hits financing speed bump

India wants to deploy 50,000 e-buses in tranches over the next four to five years at an estimated cost of one trillion rupees ($12 billion).

As of now, 6,740 e-buses have been approved by the federal government that provides incentives for related infrastructure, of which nearly a third have been deployed in states.

A senior bank official, who did not wish to be named, said it was risky to lend to manufacturers to build buses for the so-called state transport undertakings (STUs), as many are in bad financial condition because they are often forced to keep fares low.

Mahesh Babu, chief executive of e-bus maker Switch Mobility, said that "most of the contracts related to STUs are seen by banks as high risk" and called for payment security for bus makers.

"There have been no instances of default in India though there are delays," said a STU official in north India, but added that "a payment security mechanism may instill confidence among lenders".

Each electric bus costs 12.5 million rupees ($151,138), about five times that of a diesel one. Financing diesel buses is safer because in the case of any default, banks can repossess the asset and easily redeploy it. E-buses, however, need charging and other infrastructure that may not be available everywhere, said another banker.