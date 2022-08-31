Women in Indian village take fight for access to water into their own hands

For Suraj Prajapati, a mother of two who lives in the arid northern Indian state of Rajasthan, fighting for access to clean drinking water at her doorstep required extraordinary measures.

Tired of having to spend hours fetching water and desperate for a piped water connection to their rural homes, Prajapati and a band of more than 10 other women in her neighbourhood began a crusade in 2018. At one point they even locked up one of the village leaders in his home until he agreed to speak to authorities about their demands.

Fortunately for the women, their demands coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's thinking. In August 2019 he announced a plan to connect all rural households with piped water by 2024, a major objective of his second term in office.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, as it is known, and in partnership with UNICEF, the women finally had taps in their homes in 2020, and are among the many households being covered as the government races to meet its deadline.