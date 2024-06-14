Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 14, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

India’s opposition leveraged caste and constitution to shock Modi in election

The attack line hit a nerve - splitting the Hindu vote and ending the BJP's decade-long dominance in the country's most populous state

India’s opposition leveraged caste and constitution to shock Modi

Shivangi Acharya, Krishn Kaushik

Reuters

Published : 14 Jun 2024, 09:40 AM

Updated : 14 Jun 2024, 09:40 AM

Related Stories
Rural India's economic distress poses post-election challenge
Rural India's economic distress poses post-election challenge
Dance videos of Modi, rival turn up AI heat in India election
Dance videos of Modi, rival turn up AI heat in India election
Sonia Gandhi makes emotional appeal to voters on behalf of son
Sonia Gandhi makes emotional appeal to voters on behalf of son
Modi casts his vote as giant election reaches half-way mark
Modi casts his vote as giant election reaches half-way mark
Read More
US returns $156m in 1MDB funds to Malaysia
US returns $156m in 1MDB funds to Malaysia
US Supreme Court rejects bid to restrict abortion pill
US Supreme Court rejects bid to restrict abortion pill
Rajasthan finds some MDH, Everest spices unsafe
Rajasthan finds some MDH, Everest spices unsafe
Hezbollah said it attacked 9 Israeli military sites
Hezbollah said it attacked 9 Israeli military sites
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More