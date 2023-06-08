India monsoon reaches Kerala after longest delay in 7 years

Monsoon rains reached India's southernmost Kerala coast on Thursday, offering relief to farmers after a delay of more than a week, marking their latest arrival in seven years.

The monsoon, the lifeblood of the country's $3 trillion economy, delivers nearly 70% of the rain India needs to water farms and recharge reservoirs and aquifers.

In the absence of irrigation systems, nearly half of India's farmland depends on the June-September rains and their late arrival could delay the planting of rice, cotton, corn, soybean and sugarcane, traders said.