Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 06, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Rains add to challenge for Myanmar quake relief, toll at 3,471

Another 4,671 people are injured and another 214 are still missing, authorities say

Rains add to challenge for Myanmar quake relief, toll at 3,471
People are seen inside a shelter in a makeshift tent camp following a strong earthquake in Amarapura township, Myanmar, Apr 3, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters

Published : 06 Apr 2025, 10:05 AM

Updated : 06 Apr 2025, 10:05 AM

Related Stories
1 'Bangladeshi tourist' dead, 15 hurt as bus overturns in India
1 'Bangladeshi tourist' dead, 15 hurt as bus overturns in India
Myanmar junta chief meets foreign leaders
Myanmar junta chief meets foreign leaders
Rains add to challenge for Myanmar quake relief, toll at 3,471
Rains add to challenge for Myanmar quake relief, toll at 3,471
Read More
Israel changes initial account of Gaza aid worker killings
Israel changes initial account of Gaza aid worker killings
Archer's quick redemption boosts RR's IPL campaign
Archer's quick redemption boosts RR's IPL campaign
IMF talks include budget size: Salehuddin
IMF talks include budget size: Salehuddin
India unlikely to retaliate against Trump tariffs
India unlikely to retaliate against Trump tariffs
Read More
Opinion

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!

Julian Francis

Songkranti in Tangail, a day to remember
Songkranti in Tangail, a day to remember
Read More