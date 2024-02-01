Head of India's Jharkhand state arrested amid graft probe

India's financial crimes agency arrested the chief minister of resource-rich eastern Jharkhand state late on Wednesday as part of an investigation into money laundering and alleged land fraud, local media reported.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) seized cash, a car and "incriminating documents" from Hemant Soren's home, according to the media reports.

Soren resigned on Wednesday shortly before his arrest, his party the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) said, adding that he had not committed any wrongdoing.

In a post on social media platform X, Soren said he did not own the seized vehicle or "any illicit cash", adding that he would launch an investigation into the ED.