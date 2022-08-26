Veteran of India's Congress quits with broadside against Gandhi scion

Ghulam Nabi Azad, a former federal minister who also ruled the disputed region of Kashmir, said he was leaving Congress after nearly 50 years and blamed the party's de facto second-in-command, Rahul Gandhi, the son of party chief Sonia Gandhi, for its failings.

"Unfortunately after the entry of Shri Rahul Gandhi into politics and particularly after January, 2013 when he was appointed as vice president by you, the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him," Azad said in a letter to Sonia, using an honorific for her son.

"All senior and experienced leaders were sidelined and new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party."

Rahul Gandhi was not available for comment.

Congress spokesman Jairam Ramesh questioned the timing of Azad's letter, saying it came as the party was working to organise nationwide campaigns against price rises, employment and religious polarisation.