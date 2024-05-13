Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 13, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Indian election enters fourth phase as rhetoric over religion, inequality sharpens

The campaign rhetoric became more strident over economic disparities and religious divisions

Indian election enters fourth phase as rhetoric over religion, in
People stand in a queue to vote at a polling station, during the fourth general election phase, in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, May 13, 2024. REUTERS

Rishika Sadam and Jatindra Dash

Reuters

Published : 13 May 2024, 10:02 AM

Updated : 13 May 2024, 10:02 AM

Related Stories
Modi casts his vote as giant election reaches half-way mark
Modi casts his vote as giant election reaches half-way mark
Australian regulator weighs India spice mix issue for possible recall
Australian regulator weighs India spice mix issue for possible recall
US food regulator gathering information on Indian spices after alleged contamination
US food regulator gathering information on Indian spices after alleged contamination
Indian state suspends licences of products of yoga guru in latest setback
Indian state suspends licences of products of yoga guru in latest setback
Read More
Corman, B-movie king who nurtured great directors, dies
Corman, B-movie king who nurtured great directors, dies
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Daytime flights resume at Saidpur Airport
Daytime flights resume at Saidpur Airport
Japan's military needs more women. But it's still failing on harassment
Japan's military needs more women. But it's still failing on harassment
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More